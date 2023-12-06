Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the third quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.