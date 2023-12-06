Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.77-2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.097-2.104 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of OLLI opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $83.19.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $231,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

