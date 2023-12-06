Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 89,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares during the period. 8.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.