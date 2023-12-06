Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Ooma Stock Performance

Shares of OOMA opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Ooma has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OOMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Ooma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Further Reading

