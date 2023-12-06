OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Trading Down 0.3 %
OPHC stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.14%.
OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
