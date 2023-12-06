OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Down 0.3 %

OPHC stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

