Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED opened at $1.95 on Friday. Origin Agritech has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth $44,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Origin Agritech by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

