Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives $111.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $98.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.40. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.6% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

