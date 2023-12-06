Ossiam Acquires 1,513 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Gentex were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 414.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 967.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 31.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

