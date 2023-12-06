Ossiam Decreases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ossiam cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $519,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,833 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $150.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.69.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

