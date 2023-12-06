Ossiam Grows Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Ossiam raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 60.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

HRL opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $48.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 6.55%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

