Ossiam Grows Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Ossiam increased its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,224,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1,336.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,817,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,435 shares in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

NYSE RKT opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 2.27. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $11.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

