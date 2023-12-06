Ossiam Has $82,000 Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Ossiam grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,315,000 after buying an additional 601,129 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $4,497,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $5,448,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $81.17.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.