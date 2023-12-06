Ossiam Purchases 1,717 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,032,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $1,274,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,517. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EDR opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 69.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.87. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

