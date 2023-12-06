Ossiam Sells 33,535 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,535 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in NiSource were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 897.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NI. StockNews.com cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NiSource Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.