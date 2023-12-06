Ossiam Takes $107,000 Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Celanese by 14,015.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,157,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,559,000 after purchasing an additional 131,705 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Celanese by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,104,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,605,000 after purchasing an additional 142,516 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Celanese by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Celanese by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.71. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $97.12 and a 12-month high of $142.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

