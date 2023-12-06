Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $61.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

OVV opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.61. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $52.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,170,000 after buying an additional 170,088 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 52.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

