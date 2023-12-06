Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.75

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Oxford Metrics Stock Performance

Oxford Metrics stock opened at GBX 93.22 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 97.15. Oxford Metrics has a twelve month low of GBX 78 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 121.64 ($1.54). The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of £122.52 million, a PE ratio of 2,250.00 and a beta of 0.95.

About Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for smart sensing in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

