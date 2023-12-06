PACCAR Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.
PACCAR has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PACCAR to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.
PACCAR Stock Performance
Shares of PCAR stock opened at $93.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. PACCAR has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $94.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR
In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of PACCAR
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Creative Planning grew its holdings in PACCAR by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.52.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACCAR
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PACCAR
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Carvana just had a bear call removed – is this buy time?
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Selling the news in MongoDB is a buy-the-dip opportunity
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Skechers sprints to a record high, still has room to run
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.