PACCAR Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

PACCAR has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PACCAR to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $93.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. PACCAR has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $94.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Creative Planning grew its holdings in PACCAR by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.