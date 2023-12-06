Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.83.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.8 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $165.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $171.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.39.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,164,000 after acquiring an additional 151,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,819,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,321,000 after buying an additional 578,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,567,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,202,000 after buying an additional 61,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.