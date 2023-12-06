Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

PAAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS opened at $15.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

