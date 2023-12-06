PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $77.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.53.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.92. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 48,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 33.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 875,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,165,000 after purchasing an additional 218,654 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 7.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in PayPal by 79.6% during the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in PayPal by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 33,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

