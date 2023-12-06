PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $587,000 in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Alkami Technology by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alkami Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alkami Technology by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Alkami Technology by 28.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after acquiring an additional 92,155 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 5.3 %

ALKT opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,258,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,864.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,428.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,900 shares of company stock worth $4,069,069 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

