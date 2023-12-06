PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $693,000 in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,530,000 after buying an additional 19,474 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,850,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ubiquiti by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ubiquiti by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UI opened at $110.64 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $303.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.14. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.12). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business had revenue of $463.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UI. BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

