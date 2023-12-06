PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New $531,000 Investment in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACMR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 589,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,760.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $18,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,250 shares of company stock worth $3,706,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.12.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

