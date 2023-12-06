PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.16.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. Analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Featured Stories

