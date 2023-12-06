Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.33

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pharos Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

PHAR stock traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 21.72 ($0.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,082. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Pharos Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 26.90 ($0.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £92.00 million, a P/E ratio of -271.88, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, insider Jann M. Brown bought 27,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £6,417.69 ($8,106.21). In other news, insider Jann M. Brown purchased 27,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £6,417.69 ($8,106.21). Also, insider Sue Rivett acquired 4,494 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £988.68 ($1,248.81). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 62,293 shares of company stock worth $1,398,349. Company insiders own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

