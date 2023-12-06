Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 90.87% from the stock’s previous close.

PHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phreesia from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.46.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $809.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $66,227.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 118,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $37,140.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 120,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,295.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,256 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $66,227.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 118,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,610 shares of company stock valued at $567,877 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Phreesia by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 86.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,571,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,479 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,024,000 after purchasing an additional 772,923 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

