PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. 63,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,352. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Grace Vandecruze acquired 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $102,251.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,251.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.