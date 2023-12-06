PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

PHK stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $5.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

About PIMCO High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.