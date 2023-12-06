PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PFL stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $9.07.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 498.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

