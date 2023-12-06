PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PML stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,938. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PML. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

