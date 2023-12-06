PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

PMF opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

