PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE PNI remained flat at $7.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,252. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $1,117,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37,992 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 121.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the period.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

