PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

RCS stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 855.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.