PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.
RCS stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.04.
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
