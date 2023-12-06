Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 891 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,463,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after buying an additional 528,449 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,420,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 136.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after buying an additional 382,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.42.
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
