Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 394 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Innospec by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,111,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,743,000 after purchasing an additional 338,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth $25,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after buying an additional 65,968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,358,000 after acquiring an additional 63,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 12.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,592,000 after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innospec

In other news, Director Larry Padfield sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $99,204.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.19 and a 200 day moving average of $102.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.15. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.74 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innospec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

