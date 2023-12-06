Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 609 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after buying an additional 498,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,414,000 after acquiring an additional 482,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1,742.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after acquiring an additional 477,614 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,694,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,346,000 after purchasing an additional 421,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2,249.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 392,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 376,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.12. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $100.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $126.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

