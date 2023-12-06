Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

CIGI stock opened at $106.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $129.95.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CIGI. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

