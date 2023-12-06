Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $74,000 Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in BILL were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BILL. Ossiam grew its position in BILL by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Fernbridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,883,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the second quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BILL by 41.3% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $139.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.72. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,065.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,363. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. William Blair lowered shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BILL in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

