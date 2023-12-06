Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $87,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $130.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.36 and a 200-day moving average of $116.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. Citigroup decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

