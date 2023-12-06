Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $57,000 in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $58,988,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 20.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,307,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,137,000 after purchasing an additional 883,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after purchasing an additional 445,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 302.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 434,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.18. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $72.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

