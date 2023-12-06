Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $66,000 in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,106 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Globus Medical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after buying an additional 83,146 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,273,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $135,345,000 after acquiring an additional 409,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,132,000 after acquiring an additional 62,670 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

GMED opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

