Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $80,000 in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Denbury by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Denbury by 31.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Denbury by 53.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Denbury Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.15.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

