Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Envestnet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet Stock Down 4.0 %

ENV opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.26. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.45 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

