Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 1,263 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 348.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 36.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,715,000 after purchasing an additional 70,222 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WRB opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

