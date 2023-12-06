Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases Shares of 960 Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 960 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after acquiring an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at $57,921,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $35,347,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 153.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 690,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,688,000 after buying an additional 417,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $34,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $133,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,113.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,712.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $133,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,865 shares of company stock valued at $425,339. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of WK stock opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.72 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day moving average is $99.95.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.66). Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $158.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WK

Workiva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.