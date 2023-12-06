Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in CBIZ by 136.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 113.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

CBIZ Stock Performance

NYSE CBZ opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.77. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,156,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,156,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,522,473.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,019 shares of company stock worth $682,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

