Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 3,320 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.06. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $20.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -136.36%.

JBGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

