Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $52,000 Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 371 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CGI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,122,000 after purchasing an additional 50,028 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,384,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,709,000 after buying an additional 463,776 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CGI by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,687,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,397,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,083,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,388,000. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $103.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average of $101.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.35 and a twelve month high of $107.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GIB

About CGI

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.