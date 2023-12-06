Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 127,456 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 505,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,508 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1,122.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 130,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $828,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

